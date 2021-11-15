At 40 years old, longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright needs to take every opportunity he can get to stay in shape and stay loose for an upcoming 17th season in the Major Leagues. Saturday night, one such opportunity came while out on a trip to the fair, where a dunk tank clown found that he hadn't reckoned with Uncle Charlie.

On Saturday, Wainwright tweeted a video of him taking a shot at a fair dunk tank, throwing a right-handed strike to give a heckling clown his watery comeuppance.

If the clown knew who was about to take his turn at the dunk tank, he might have held his tongue: Wainwright has been a constant for the Cardinals for the past 16 years, playing on their 2006 World Series-winning team and earning three All-Star honors in 2010, 2013, and 2014. Wainwright is also a two-time Gold Glove award winner.

Despite his age, Wainwright is set to return to the Cardinals for at least one more season, as he recently agreed to a one-year contract extension to remain with the team.