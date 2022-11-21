Asdrúbal Cabrera, a two-time All-Star and a veteran of 15 big-league seasons, made headlines for the wrong reasons on Saturday, inciting a brawl during a Venezuelan Winter League contest between his Caribes de Anzoategui and Tiburones de La Guaira.

Cabrera reacted poorly to a home-run celebration by Carlos Castro that saw him turn toward the Caribes dugout and say something that caused several players to walk or jump onto the field. Nevertheless, Cabrera unnecessarily escalated things by sucker-punching Castro as he rounded first base.

Here's video evidence of the entire mess:

Afterward, former big-league pitcher Kelvin Escobar took to Twitter to express his disappointment in Cabrera. Escobar tweeted the following message in Spanish: "Asdrubal Cabrera you went too far brother... don't you see all the stupid things that Astudillo does." (Willians Astudillo is a teammate of Cabrera's.)

Cabrera wasn't the only former big-league player to behave poorly during the spat. Former Philadelphia Phillies reliever (and currently a member of the Tiburones) Edubary Ramos was caught on camera chucking a baseball that hit Liarvis Breto (a pitcher on Cabrera's team) in the face. Again, here's video:

Cabrera suited up for eight teams during his time in the majors, spending parts of eight seasons with Cleveland. He last appeared in 2021 with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds. It's probably fair to write that his big-league career was over regardless of this act, but now it's to be seen how much action he misses as a result of his sucker punch.