All times Eastern | All odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Giants at Reds, 7:10 p.m.

Latest Odds: San Francisco Giants -135 Bet Now

The Pick: Giants (-135)

Key trend: The Giants have won four of their last six road games.

The Reds have been a joy to watch throughout the 2023 season. Elly De La Cruz is one of the most electrifying players in all of baseball, but I'll gladly fade them in this spot.

It's for one simple reason: Luke Weaver is toeing the rubber for the Reds on Tuesday. Weaver seems to have a knack for surrendering an abundance of runs in most of his outings. The left-hander currently owns a 7.00 ERA and has given up at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts. To make matters worse, Weaver has given up even more runs when he pitches at home on the year. The Reds starter owns a massive 7.98 ERA in six starts at Great American Ball Park. Weaver has let up at least four earned runs in five of those six outings.

On the other hand, the Giants have been very efficient at the plate this season. San Francisco ranks 12th in runs scored despite not having a ton of superstar talent up and down its roster. The Giants have started up the second half of the season strong with 17 runs over their past three games. Now the Giants do rank fourth in the majors in strikeouts, but the good news is that Weaver doesn't exactly have overpowering stuff. In fact, Weaver has tallied two or fewer strikeouts in four of his last five starts. Don't overthink this one.

💰 More MLB picks

Rays at Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Latest Odds: Over 9 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 9 (+100)

Key trend: The over is 4-1 in the last five Rays-Rangers matchups

MLB's two highest scoring offenses are doing battle on Tuesday. While Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is having a phenomenal season, I'm still a fan of the over here.

Eovaldi has been one of the more consistent pitchers in all of baseball in 2023. He's logged a 10-3 record in addition to a 2.83 ERA while tallying 109 strikeouts. Still, as of late, the veteran right-hander has been prone to giving up some runs. Eovaldi has surrendered at least four earned runs in three of his last seven starts, while registering eight walks in his last three outings. On top of that, the Rays are a fairly disciplined team at the plate as they rank 14th in strikeouts on the year. It's certainly possible that Tampa's talented lineup can bring across a few runs against Eovaldi.

Meanwhile, the Rays have a severe disadvantage in Tuesday's pitching matchup. Starter Taj Bradley has had his fair share of struggles this season. Bradley carries a 5-5 record and a 5.43 ERA into Tuesday's contest, and is coming off some alarming outings. Over his last three starts, the right-hander has allowed a mind-boggling total of 16 earned runs in just 12 1/3 innings. He's also surrendered six home runs during that stretch. With the Rangers having scored the most runs in the majors this season, I'm banking on them scoring early and often.

Guardians at Pirates, 7:05 p.m.



The Pick: Logan Allen Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+111)

Key trend: Allen has had at least five strikeouts in three of his last six starts.

To say the Pirates are struggling might be an understatement. This is a team that came out of the gate strong with 20-9 record after the first month of the season. Since then, the Pirates have been in complete free fall mode.

Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen's strikeouts prop is very enticing in this spot. After all, Pittsburgh's offense has at least seven strikeouts in three of its past four games, including striking out 12 times against Cleveland on Monday. Allen has been a very consistent arm for the Guardians as he's tallied at least five strikeouts in each of his last two starts. He's also racked up five punch-outs in seven of his 12 starts on the season. Allen should have no problem clearing this fairly low number against a slumping Pirates squad.