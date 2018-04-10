With J.C. Ramirez out for the season, Angels' worst-case rotation scenario plays out and here are their next steps

Entering the season, the main concern with the Los Angeles Angels was whether or not their rotation could stay healthy. In 2017, the Angels required 13 starters, the sixth-most in the majors. A repeat performance will make it difficult for the Halos to crack the postseason. (Stephen Oh's SportsLine simulations currently have the Angels with a 52 percent chance at making it.)

Though the Angels are 8-3, they have not seen their season play out in a satisfactory manner as it pertains to the aforementioned issue. On Monday, the club announced J.C. Ramirez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the year. Ramirez's inclusion gives the Angels three arms on the disabled list, joining Andrew Heaney and Matt Shoemaker -- to think, it's not even tax day. Thankfully, Heaney is expected to return from the DL in the coming days.

Adding Heaney to Garrett Richards, Tyler Skaggs, and Shohei Ohtani still leaves the Angels two starters short of a six-man rotation. To whom might they turn? Presumably to Jaime Barria and Nick Tropeano.

Ranked as the no. 7 prospect in the system by MLB.com, Barria is a short right-hander whose stuff is closer to average than elite. His fastball-changeup both check in as solid-average, and those are the top pitches as his disposal. Barria does have good command, however, which helps his arsenal play better than it should. It's worth noting Barria has all of four career Triple-A starts, and that they lasted just over 16 innings combined. His upside is as a no. 4 starter.

Unlike Barria, Tropeano has previous big-league experience. He made 21 appearances during the 2015-16 seasons with the Angels, during which he compiled a 108 ERA+ and more than 2.50 strikeouts per walk. Tropeano missed last year due to Tommy John surgery. He does share some similarities with Barria, in that he lacks overpowering stuff and relies upon his changeup as his great equalizer. Realistically, he too is likely to slot in as a fourth-starter type.

Were something to happen to Barria, Tropeano, or any other of the Angels starters, they would likely bring back Parker Bridwell. He appeared out of nowhere last season, looking like a downmarket Jered Weaver while tallying a 117 ERA+ across 21 outings. His paltry strikeout rate does raise questions about his sustainability, and he didn't help himself with a miserable season debut that saw him allow seven hits, six runs, and three homers in 1 ⅔ innings.

Beyond that, the Angels have limited options. On their 40-man roster, there's Miguel Almonte, who was recently acquired after the lowly Kansas City Royals deemed him unfit; Jesus Castillo, whose aspirations top out around back-end starter; and Jake Jewell, who finds himself pitching out of the bullpen this year. Otherwise, the Angels would likely have to go outside the organization -- no easy task as this point in the year.

For now, though, the Angels would appear to have just enough depth to cover their losses. They just have to pray that continues to be the case.