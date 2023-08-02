The New York Yankees on Wednesday announced that starting pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on the restricted list. They released the following statement:

Domingo Germán has agreed today to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. He will be placed on the Restricted List for the time that he is away from the club. It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being. We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.

Germán, 30, threw a perfect game earlier this season and overall is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings. He unexpectedly was removed as starter on July 31, but he ended up working five innings in relief.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke with reporters prior to Wednesday's game and said Germán wouldn't be back this season. He also said something took place Tuesday with this situation but wouldn't provide details past that.

"I'm worried right now for the person and the immediate family," Cashman said (via Bryan Hoch).

The Yankees' rotation without Germán figures to be Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Luis Severino, Clarke Schmidt and Nestor Cortes, who is scheduled to come off the injured list this weekend. Severino was possibly in line to lose his rotation spot with the return of Cortes, but this Germán news likely changes things there.

The Yankees enter Wednesday 55-52 and 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.