New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Domínguez made the most of his Triple-A debut on Tuesday night, going 3 for 6 with three runs batted in as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took down the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Domínguez even notched two of those hits in the same inning, including an opposite-field double that served as his only extra-base knock of the night.

Take a look:

Domínguez, 20, was promoted after appearing in 109 games in Double-A, where he batted .254/.367/.414 with 15 home runs and 37 stolen bases (on 44 attempts). His performance there wasn't perfect -- he struck out in more than a quarter of his plate appearances and was prone to pulling the ball on the ground -- but it was encouraging enough given that he was nearly four years younger than his average competition.

Domínguez, nicknamed the "Martian" because of his athletic ability, has been on prospect radars since signing with the Yankees for more than $5 million in 2019. While he's unlikely to live up to some overzealous comparisons thrown his way, he still possesses the makings of a big-league contributor.

So, when might Domínguez reach the game's highest level?

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the possibility of seeing Domínguez make his big-league debut in 2024 on Tuesday. "Anything is possible," Boone told reporters, including Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. "That's a long way from now in the baseball world. You never know what's going to happen between now and then. With his talent, he certainly is an interesting player."

Yankees fans may have to wait on seeing Domínguez, but the team did bring up some interesting young players earlier this week, promoting infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Everson Pereria ahead of the September 1 roster expansion period. You can read more about Pereria, as well as a couple of other Yankees youngsters who could debut this season, by clicking here.