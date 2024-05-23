The 2024 MLB season is nearly two months old and MLB daily Fantasy players continue to dial in their MLB DFS strategies. Thursday's MLB schedule is a short one with most teams enjoying an off day but there are still surprisingly good starting pitching options available in the MLB DFS player pool. Zack Wheeler, Grayson Rodriguez, Jack Flaherty and Kevin Gausman will all take the ball today, but affording any of those four starters will require you to make some sacrifices elsewhere in your MLB DFS lineups.

Wheeler is the most expensive of those options with a 2.52 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings but he's also given up eight earned runs in his last two starts. Can you justify paying $11,000 of your cap space on both FanDuel and DraftKings to add him to the mix? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Cortes threw six shutout innings and struck out five in a win against the Mariners, returning 23.65 points on FanDuel and 39 on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Reds outfielder Jacob Hurtubise at $2,100 on FanDuel and $2,200 on DraftKings. The 26-year-old was a 39th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft after playing collegiately at Army and he's used his unbelievable bat-to-ball skills, defense, and speed to overcome any threat of power on his way to the majors.

Hurtubise is now batting leadoff for the Reds after posting a staggering .434 OBP in 1,090 minor league plate appearances. He also stole 102 bases in 293 games and swiped another 105 bags in 176 college appearances. He's reached base safely in five of his last six games since being called up on May 13.

McClure is also rostering Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar ($3,200 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings). The former consensus No. 1 overall prospect is having his best season in his 11th year in the big leagues, slashing .339/.431/.517 with seven home runs and 32 RBI this season.

Profar's .939 OPS is 156 points better than the best of his career and the switch-hitter enters Thursday on an 11-game hitting streak where he's managed a 1.031 OPS. He's 2-for-3 in his career off expected Reds starter Frankie Montas, who has a 4.32 ERA on the season after allowing three home runs and seven earned runs in 9 2/3 innings over his last two starts. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

