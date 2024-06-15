The Arizona Diamondbacks have been the hottest offensive team in baseball this week, scoring at least seven runs in four of their last five games. Designated hitter Joc Pederson has homered in each of his last two games, racking up a whopping seven RBI during that stretch. He is having a fantastic season, batting .291 with nine homers and 30 RBI to post big numbers in MLB DFS contests. Pederson and the Diamondbacks have a tricky matchup on Saturday against White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde, who is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA.

Identifying favorable pitching matchups is one factor to consider when you create your MLB DFS strategy. Which pitchers should you be targeting with your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure rostered Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, returning 27.9 points on FanDuel and 21 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, June 15. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Volpe is coming off a productive outing in an 8-1 win over Boston on Friday, going 1-for-5 with a run and two stolen bases. He made the most of his single in the fifth inning, stealing both second and third base before scoring on an Alex Verdugo double.

Volpe's power is down compared to his rookie season, but his improved strikeout rate has helped him post a .271 batting average. He has also stolen 15 bases in 18 attempts, which is good for 13th-best in the majors. Volpe is facing struggling Red Sox starter Cooper Criswell, who has allowed 11 earned runs over his last 13.1 innings and has a mediocre 4.13 ERA overall this season.

McClure is also again rostering McCutchen ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). The veteran's batting average is down from .256 last season to .239 this year, but his power numbers have improved. He blasted his ninth homer of the season on Friday, putting him on pace to easily exceed his home run total from last year (12).

McCutchen is also halfway to his RBI total from last year, recording his 21st RBI against Colorado on Friday. The 37-year-old has scored at least one run in five of his last seven games, crossing the plate twice against the Rockies in the series opener. He is playing in the friendly conditions at Coors Field against Rockies starter Ty Blach, who is 2-4 with a 4.84 ERA this season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 15, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.