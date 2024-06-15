History was made at the College World Series on Friday night. Tennessee second baseman Christian Moore hit for the cycle in the Volunteers' opening game against Florida State (box score). He is the second player to hit for the cycle in College World Series history, joining Minnesota's Jerry Kindall in 1956. Kindall did it against Ole Miss.

Moore tripled to lead off the game, doubled in the second inning, singled in the fourth inning, then completed the cycle with a 440-foot home run to dead center in the sixth. Here's the homer, which left Moore's bat at 117 mph:

Moore took a .376/.453/.796 batting line and 32 home runs into the College World Series. He is a projected first-round pick in next month's MLB draft. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Moore the No. 21 prospect in the draft class. Here's his write-up:

Moore was the most productive hitter on a 50-win Volunteers team that also featured fellow potential first-round pick Billy Amick. He launched 29 home runs, including three in a late-season contest against Kentucky (two of which went out to the opposite field). Moore keeps his barrel tight to his body throughout his swing, and he initiates from a setup that might remind you of former World Series MVP Édgar Rentería. Rest assured, the similarities end there. Whereas Rentería's game was built around contact and defense, Moore's is all about mashing and then mashing some more. He's not a highly skilled defensive player, and it's possible he transitions to the corner outfield before reaching the majors. Teams will live suboptimal defensive outcomes, along with a slew of other things, if the bat delivers; Moore's seems like it has a solid chance to do just that.

Moore is the sixth player in Tennessee history to hit for the cycle. The Volunteers have never won the College World Series. They were the runner-up to Oklahoma in 1951.