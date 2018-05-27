Yankees vs. Angels odds: Advanced computer model on 10-1 run releases MLB picks for May 27

The three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees will come to a close with a rubber match on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -145 on the money line, meaning it would take a $145 bet on New York to return $100.

Before you make any kind of pick on this May 27 matinee, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters Sunday on an impressive 10-1 run on its Major League picks.

Now, the computer has simulated this matchup between the Angels and Yankees and identified a strong money-line pick.

The model has taken into account the strong pitching for both teams. New York's team ERA is 3.82 and Los Angeles' is 3.63, good for third-best in the American League. Both teams also have sluggers capable of lighting up the scoreboard in a hurry. Mike Trout of the Angels is second in the league with 16 home runs, and four Yankees have at least 11.

Los Angeles enters play on Sunday 29-23 overall and 17-6 on the road, while New York is 32-16 and 19-8 in the Bronx.

Taking the mound for the Angels is right-hander Garrett Richards, who's 4-3 with a 3.31 ERA. He's projected to strike out five Yankees batters in five innings of work. He'll oppose righty Masahiro Tanaka, who's 5-2 with a 4.95 ERA. The computer model is predicting Tanaka to fan five Angels in six innings of work.

Los Angeles is 7-2 in its past nine Sunday contests, while New York is 39-12 in its previous 51 home games.

So which side of the line should you be all over on Sunday?