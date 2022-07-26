The Subway Series between the New York Yankees (66-31) and the New York Mets (59-37) renews on Tuesday night at Citi Field. Both squads picked up a victory in their last outing and hope to carry over the momentum into this game. Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees, while Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA) gets the start for the Mets.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees are the -125 money line favorite (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Mets are a +105 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Mets vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 284-243 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Mets, and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mets vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Mets money line: Yankees -125, Mets +105

Yankees vs. Mets run-line: Mets +1.5 (-170)

Yankees vs. Mets over-under: 8 runs

NYY: The Yankees are 9-2 in their last 11 vs. National League East

NYM: The Mets are 22-6 in their last 28 during Game 1 of a series

Why you should back the Yankees



Aaron Judge continues to dominate the baseball world. Judge has been hammering homers all season with plenty of moonshots as he showcased his superb bat speed. The four-time All-Star plays solid defense with a strong throwing arm. Judge ranks first in the league in home runs (37), second in RBIs (81), and third in OPS (1.025). Over his past four games, he's smashed four home runs with 11 runs driven in.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres is an all-around talent on the diamond for New York. Torres owns the arm strength and range to be a stout defender. He also has a nice-looking swing that allows him to consistently make contact. The 25-year-old is batting .266 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. In his last outing, he went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is a fellow MVP candidate in this matchup. Alonso has been a monster slugger with light-tower power. The two-time All-Star is an outstanding run-producer with an effortless stroke. He leads the majors in RBIs (82),while ranking fifth in home runs (25). In his last contest, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a three-run homer.

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar is an excellent defender who has the flexibility to play multiple positions across the infield. Escobar has the instincts and arm talent to make solid defensive plays. The 33-year-old is a switch-hitter who owns home-run power. He has belted 11 home runs with 40 RBIs this season. On July 16, he went 3-for-5 with a solo homer.

