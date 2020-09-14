After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Bellator to cancel several planned events, the promotion got back into full swing in late July. Now, as Bellator makes the transition to its new broadcast home on CBS Sports Network, there are big things in store for the promotion. Two international events get the month of October going, with Paul Daley battling Derek Anderson in Milan on Thursday, Oct. 1 and Cheick Kongo taking on Timothy Johnson in Paris on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The schedule then transitions back to the promotion's "bubble" at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, for a pair of big title fights. On Thursday, Oct. 15, Cris Cyborg will make the first defense of her women's featherweight championship when she takes on veteran Arlene Blencowe. The month will then close out with a showdown for the vacant middleweight title between Douglas Lima and Gegard Mousasi.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator Schedule