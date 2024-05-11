A stylistic clash in the heavyweight division serves as the backdrop of the UFC Fight Night main event Saturday between two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis and rising prospect Rodrigo Nascimento. Their scheduled five-round battle anchors the main UFC fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The No. 12-ranked Lewis is the most prolific knockout artist in UFC history, with his 14 knockouts the most in both the division and promotion's history. Lewis has lost four of his past five, but will attempt to get back on track against the No. 15-ranked Nascimento, an accomplished grappler who will be facing a ranked opponent for the first time in his UFC career.

Lewis is a -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100), while Nascimento is priced at +125 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento odds. In the co-main event, Joaquin Buckley (-160) takes on Nursulton Ruziboev (+135) in a matchup of surging welterweight prospects. Before locking in your picks for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento, make sure you see the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Daniel Vithlani.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record and has been a consistent winner ever since. Over the past 11 UFC pay-per-view events, Vithlani has gone 7-4 on main-event picks and his main-card selections in that span have netted his followers a profit of more than $1,200.

His highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130). Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento preview

Lewis (27-12-1) is a 10-year UFC veteran who is arguably one of the most popular fighters in the history of the promotion. This is because of his vast highlight reels both inside and outside of the cage. Lewis is known for his devastating power that has flattened numerous opponents, but he is perhaps even better known for a dry, deadpan sense of humor that has led to more viral audio and video clips than perhaps any other fighter to don the UFC fight kit.

Even so, the 39-year-old 's work inside the cage is no laughing matter. While once considered mostly a marketable journeyman with a limited ceiling, Lewis silenced his doubters by going on a stretch in which he won nine of 10 to earn his first title shot. He was submitted by former champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 230 in November 2018, a fight he took one month removed from his previous appearance.

Lewis bounced back with a four-fight winning streak to earn his second title opportunity but was stopped by Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight belt at UFC 265 in August 2021. He has since gone 2-4 in six appearances to slip to the fringes of the top-15 rankings.

Even so, Lewis presents a step forward in competition for Nascimento (11-1-1), who has yet to defeat or even face a ranked opponent in the UFC. What's more, two of his four UFC victories have come by split decisions against marginal competition. The 31-year-old Brazilian's last fight resulted in a decision win over Don'Tale Mayes last November.

Nascimento is among a newer breed of heavyweights who have excelled behind a refined ground game, which was once a rarity in the division. Lewis was once reputed to struggle against strong wrestlers and grapplers but has improved in that area as his career evolved. In fact, one of Lewis's most impressive victories came in a knockout in February 2021 of Curtis Blaydes, who is considered among the best wrestlers in the history of the heavyweight division.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is picking Sean Woodson (-195) to get his hand raised against Alex Caceres (+165) in a showdown of featherweight prospects on the main card. Woodson (11-1-1) is a versatile prospect who earned his roster spot on the strength of a flying-knee knockout of fellow UFC prospect Terrance McKinney on "Dana White's Contender Series." The versatile 31-year-old St. Louis native is 4-0-1 in his last five appearances, though two of those victories have come by split decision, including his win over Charles Jourdain in January.

Caceres (21-14-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who has seen a late-prime surge in which he has won seven of his past nine fights. But the 35-year-old Miami native is hoping to bounce back from a decision loss to rising prospect Giga Chikadze last August. "Caceres is a veteran featherweight with explosive striking and dangerous submissions. However, Caceres has faltered against higher-caliber opponents. Woodson is a smart fighter who stays defensively sound and knows how to score points," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card:

Derrick Lewis (-145) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (+125)

Joaquin Buckley (-160) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+135)

Alonzo Menifield (+215) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-265)

Diego Ferreira (+260) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (-310)

Sean Woodson (-195) vs. Alex Caceres (+165)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+165) vs. Robelis Despaigne (-195)

Chase Hooper (+115) vs. Slava Borshchev (-135)

Esteban Ribovics (-180) vs. Terrance McKinney (+150)

Tabatha Ricci (-140) vs. Tecia Pennington (+120)

Billy Goff (+145) vs. Trey Waters (-175)

Veronica Hardy (-135) vs. JJ Aldrich (+115)