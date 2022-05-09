Bellator MMA is off and rolling in 2022. The year has brought exciting action back to the cage in the first four months, and the next two are already packed to the gills with massive matchups.

April kicked off with a massive upset as Patricio Ptibull regained his throne atop the featherweight division by outpointing AJ McKee in their rematch. Pitbull used his patience over five rounds to take down the previously undefeated McKee. Now, he and his brother sit atop both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Unfortunately the Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix was unable to determine a winner. Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson was ruled a no contest after an accidental clash of heads opened a massive gash on Nemkov's head at the end of Round 3. Had the round been completed, a technical decision would have been rendered. Instead, the title stays with Nemkov and the $1 million prize is still up for grabs.

Then in May, Ryan Bader turned away Cheick Kongo's efforts to finally earn the heavyweight title with a decision victory in Paris. Plus, Yoel Romero looked like his old self in scoring a last-second knockout of Alex Polizzi in the co-main event at light heavyweight.

Now, the promotion heads to London for another title fight. Michael "Venom" Page and Logan Storley will scrap it out for the interim welterweight crown in the main event on May 13. Page was originally expected to face undisputed champ Yaroslav Amosov, but the ongoing war in Ukraine forced him to withdraw from the bout. Then in June, another title tilt is on tap when middleweight champ Gegard Mousasi takes on his latest challenger in Johnny Eblen from Uncasville, Connecticut.

Be sure to check back in on this page to stay up to date on the upcoming Bellator events throughout the remainder of the year.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule