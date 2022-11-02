Bellator MMA has some of its very best fighters on the lineup to close out 2022. A hopefully definitive conclusion to the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, the next steps in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix and an exciting cross-over spectacle with Rizin are all scheduled for the promotion's final three events this year.

October featured a big Bellator 286 card that saw rivals Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee emerge victorious in the main event and co-main event, respectively. The month of October closed out with an interesting newcomer to the lightweight division. Highly-touted regional prospect Mansour Barnaoui made his debut at Bellator 287 on Oct. 29, steamrolling Adam Piccolotti and calling for a spot in next year's expected Lightweight World Grand Prix.

The promotion now looks ahead to Bellator 288 on Nov. 18. The 205-pound Grand Prix was unable to determine a winner in April. Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson was ruled a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads opened a massive gash on Nemkov's head at the end of Round 3. Had the round been completed, a technical decision would have been rendered. Instead, the title stays with Nemkov and the $1 million prize is still up for grabs. The finalists are set to rematch in Chicago. Plus, lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull should have his hands full in the co-main event of Bellator 288. He will likely find himself as the underdog when he fights undefeated No. 1 contender Usman Nurmagomedov.

Bellator has two events scheduled for December. The Bantamweight World Grand Prix continues with interim champion Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello on Dec. 9. Closing out the year is an intriguing Bellator vs. Rizin super card in Tokyo, Japan on New Year's Eve. Representing Bellator are featherweight champion Patricio, former featherweight champion McKee, former bantamweight champions Juan Archuleta and Kyoji Horiguchi, and one additional fighter still to be announced.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule