The two month of the year is heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.

The final PPV of the year was set to see a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira. But a devastating shoulder injury to Prochazka will sideline him for over a year, leading the Czech fighter to vacate the title. Instead, UFC 282 will see a vacant title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev on Dec. 10.

Then things shift back to the Apex for an important middleweight showdown to close out 2022. Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland are set to meet in the main event on Dec. 17. Both men are coming off disappointing defeats near the top of the division, but the winner can bounce right back into the title picture.

Upcoming UFC Schedule