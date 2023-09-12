UFC is back stateside after a string of international shows in Singapore, Paris and Sydney. The promotion returns to Las Vegas to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a card titled "Noche UFC" headlined by Mexico's Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women's flyweight title.

Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 marks a rare championship bout headlining a UFC Fight Night card. Grasso is the only UFC champion representing Mexico after her countrymen Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodriguez and Irene Aldana lost title fights this summer. Grasso is coming off a major upset against Shevchenko, dethroning the longtime women's flyweight champion via Round 4 submission in March. Grasso is a perfect five for five at flyweight; meanwhile, Shevchenko suffered her first career loss in that weight class.

A series of UFC Fight Nights take place in the United States -- including cards headlined by Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot and Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza -- before the company catches another flight overseas. UFC 294 takes place on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi. The card is headlined by a UFC lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. An anticipated middleweight fight pitting Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev is also set for UFC 294.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule