UFC is set to close out 2023 with a trio of events culminating in a PPV event from Las Vegas. After a year of stunning upsets and championships changing hands, the promotion caps it off with some interesting matchups.

First will be a visit to Austin, Texas with a key lightweight bout atop the marquee. Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan are set to throw down as both men look to hold their place in the lightweight rankings and get a future title shot.

The company then hosts UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16, sticking to its tradition of closing out the pay-per-view calendar in Las Vegas. A pair of title fights top the card: welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval. UFC president Dana White also announced title fights for the first three pay-per-views of 2024.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule