UFC 294 has been full of twists and turns on the long journey to Abu Dhabi. Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman, fights that came together less than two weeks from Saturday, top the card.

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 is the first two-super fight series with a pair of reigning champions in each fight. Featherweight champion Volkanovski answered the UFC's call on roughly 10 days notice after Charles Oliveira was forced out of a title fight against lightweight champ Makhachev. It's Volkanovski's second chance to become a two-division champion and Makhachev's second consecutive fight against the featherweight king.

Saturday's co-main event was originally a middleweight tilt between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev. Costa underwent surgery four weeks from fight night, leading to a completely unexpected replacement. Former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman makes his 185-pound debut against Chimaev at UFC 294. The winner will challenge middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland, according to UFC president Dana White. Usman notably beat Strickland at welterweight in 2017.

The promotion celebrates its 30-year anniversary next month. Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic -- arguably the greatest light heavyweight and heavyweight champions in UFC history, respectively -- fight for Jones' heavyweight title at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden. Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight title is also schedule. A UFC Fight Night in Sao Paulo is sandwiched between the two pay-per-views, headlined by Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2023. Be sure to check back in on this page when we have more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule