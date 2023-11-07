UFC celebrates its 30-year anniversary on Nov. 11. Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira headlines UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the vacant light heavyweight championship. An interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall slides into the co-main event.

The promotion's milestone anniversary card took a major hit after Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic was scrapped due to an injury suffered by Jones. A heavyweight title fight between the best light heavyweight and heavyweight UFC champions in history was suitable pageantry but it fell apart. Prochazka vs. Pereira was elevated to the main event and Pavlovich vs. Aspinall was added to the mix. Prochazka returns to action one year after vacating the title due to a shoulder injury. Pereira looks to claim a UFC title in a second division and avenge his mentor, Glover Teixeira, who lost the title to Prochazka in CBS Sports' 2022 Fight of the Year.

UFC 296 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 16. A pair of title fights top the card: welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval. UFC president Dana White also announced title fights for the first three pay-per-views of 2024.

Upcoming UFC Schedule