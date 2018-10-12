Bellator 207 -- Bader vs. Mitrione live stream, start time, fight card, channel, heavyweight tournament

The Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament has reached the semifinals stage, with two huge matchups set to take place this weekend. The first of those two contests goes down on Friday evening, as reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader takes on Matt Mitrione in the main event of the Bellator 207 card.

Bader (25-5) advanced to the semifinals with an impressive 15-second knockout victory over Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal back at Bellator 199 in May. Making his debut as a heavyweight, it was a huge statement from the light heavyweight titleholder that he's here to conquer the heavyweights as well. Mitrione (13-5) advanced in the tournament with his unanimous decision win over Roy Nelson at Bellator 194 in February. The victory over Nelson to propel Mitrione into the semifinals was payback for Mitrione, who suffered a TKO loss to Nelson in UFC back in 2012.

Speaking of Nelson, he will also be fighting on the card, competing in the co-main event against Sergei Kharitonov in a heavyweight battle.

Below is all the information you'll need to watch the Bellator 207 event live on Saturday.

Bellator 207 viewing information

Date: Friday, Oct. 12

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Channel: Paramount Network

Stream: DAZN

Bellator 207 main fight card