Bellator 214 -- Fedor vs. Ryan Bader fight card, how to watch online, live stream, channel

The time has come to crown a brand-new heavyweight champion as Bellator MMA is set to bring us one of the more exciting cards that it has in a while. Bellator 214 is set to go down on Saturday night in Los Angeles, and in the main event, the Heavyweight World Grand Prix final will give us two of the best fighters in the promotion squaring off for the heavyweight prize.

Both the legendary Fedor Emelianenko and reigning light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader navigated their paths through the unique tournament last year, and to begin 2019, one of them will be walking away from Los Angeles as the Bellator MMA heavyweight champion of the world. While the field was loaded with big names, it's become clear that these are two of the most deserving men of being called the heavyweight king.

In the co-main event of the evening, featherweight sensation Aaron Pico returns to the Bellator cage when he meets Henry Corrales, and former WWE world heavyweight champion Jake Hager will make his MMA debut for the promotion when he battles J.W. Kiser.

Below is all the information you'll need to watch the Bellator 214 event live on Saturday.

Bellator 214 viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: The Forum -- Inglewood, California

Channel: Paramount Network

Stream: DAZN

Bellator 214 main fight card