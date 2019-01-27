Bellator 214 results, highlights: Jake Hager earns first-round submission win in MMA debut
The better known to most as 'Jack Swagger' finished off J.W. Kiser with a vicious arm triangle
Jake Hager is ready to make his splash in MMA. The former WWE superstar known as "Jack Swagger" made his debut with Bellator MMA on Saturday night against J.W. Kiser in Inglewood, California, and he did not disappoint.
Hager went in for an early takedown against the shorter Kiser and never let up. He attempted to lock in a kimura submission before giving up the arm to improve his position. In doing so, he moved Kiser's arm next to his head to secure an arm triangle choke and finish things off in the first round.
Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
"I was trying to slow everything down in my mind, keep control. I wanted to lay on him, lay on him all day," Hager said after the fight. "I knew I was gonna get that big elbow in there, it was just a matter of keeping my posture. It was just a matter of time before I slipped that arm and hit that arm triangle."
Hager (1-0) embraced Kiser after the win and gave his WWE salute of "We the People!" after earning his first career MMA victory. Asked by color analyst John McCarthy after the bout whether he would continue to fight with Bellator, Hager, 36, did not mince words.
"A lot more. I like it here at Bellator. I plan on this being life for the next decade," Hager said. "As long as you guys want to keep seeing me out here, I'm gonna keep bringing it."
