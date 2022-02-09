A pair of top fighters at 145 pounds are set to meet this March when Bellator MMA makes its return to St. Louis, Missouri. Adam Borics and Mads Burnell, who share the No. 2 ranking at featherweight in Bellator, are scheduled to throw down in the main event from the Family Arena in the Gateway to the West. The card will also feature prominent light heavyweights battling in the co-main event when former champ Phil Davis meets Julius Anglickas.

Borics (17-1) has been on an impressive run of late. His lone defeat came at the hands of former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix, but the native of Hungary has rebounded nicely with three straight decision victories.

Burnell (16-3) is a former UFC contender and Cage Warriors champion riding a seven-fight win streak. He's undefeated since joining the promotion in October 2020 with a pair of stoppages and scored a decision over Emmanuel Sanchez in July 2021 to vault up the rankings.

The winner is likely to get the next crack at division champion A.J. McKee, provided he survives his expected rematch with former two-division champion Patricio Pitbull.