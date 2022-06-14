Patricky "Pitbull" Freire will make the first defense of the Bellator lightweight championship at Bellator 283. The promotion announced on Tuesday that the older Pitbull brother would take on top contender Sidney Outlaw in the main event of Bellator's first card in Washington.

Pitbull vs. Outlaw is scheduled for Friday, July 22 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington and air live on Showtime beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Patricky (24-10) avenged a doctor stoppage loss to Peter Queally to capture the vacant lightweight title in November. His professional record includes wins over Benson Henderson, Josh Thomson, Roger Huerta and Tatsuya Kawajiri. Outlaw (16-4) is 3-1 with Bellator with the lone loos to former champion Michael Chandler. Oulaw defeated Myles Jury and Adam Piccolotti en route to facing Pitbull.

The co-main event pits former welterweight champion Douglas Lima against Jason Jackson in a pivotal welterweight contest. Plus, Usman Nurmagomedov, younger cousin of former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, makes his return against Chris Gonzalez.

