AJ McKee is now Bellator's top pound-for-pound male fighter after scoring one of the biggest wins in promotion history this past Saturday. McKee stopped Bellator's Greatest of All-Time in the main event of Bellator 263, submitting Patricio Pitbull to win the featherweight championship and take home the $1 million prize for winning the Featherweight World Grand Prix.

In addition to moving to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, McKee now stands atop the featherweight rankings, where he may reign for years as he has improved with every outing in his Bellator career.

As for Pitbull, he dropped from No. 1 at pound-for-pound to No. 2 and now sits at the No. 1 contender spot at featherweight. He is still the promotion's top lightweight, holding that title since a knockout victory over Michael Chandler in May 2019.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both the men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insider Brian Campbell is a member of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (Aug. 3)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. AJ McKee 18-0 2. Patricio Pitbull 32-5 3. Vadim Nemkov 12-2 4. Gegard Mousasi 47-7-2 5. Ryan Bader 27-6 6. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 7. Sergio Pettis 21-5 8. Douglas Lima 32-9 9. Corey Anderson 15-5 10. Juan Archuleta 25-3

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 23-2 2. Juliana Velasquez 11-0 3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-1 4. Julia Budd 15-3 5. Liz Carmouche 15-7 6. Denise Kielholtz 13-8 6-3 7. Arlene Blencowe 14-8 8. Cat Zingano 12-4 9. Kana Watanabe 10-0-1 10. Leslie Smith 12-8-1

Other notable results