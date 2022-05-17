It may not have been pretty -- or without some controversy -- but Logan Storley is the new Bellator interim welterweight champion. Storley defeated Michael "Venom" Page in the main event of Bellator 281 this past weekend to claim the interim belt that was created when the invasion of Ukraine sidelined division champ Yaroslav Amosov.

Storley did little offensively through the bout with Page, instead choosing to neutralize the dynamic striker through clinches and takedown attempts. The result was a split decision win that left few happy, especially Page's countrymen, who turned out in force for the showdown in London.

The win breaks Storley into the pound-for-pound rankings in the Bellator MMA Fighter Rankings as he debuts at No. 10. He also vaulted up the welterweight rankings, moving four slots to a tie for No. 1, resting below Amosov. Page remains at No. 2.

Below are the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings for both men and women. The full top-10 rankings for each division within the promotion can be found here. The rankings are voted on by 17 members of the media.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Editor's note: CBS Sports insiders Brian Campbell and Shakiel Mahjouri are members of the 17-person voting panel. Bellator and CBS Sports are both owned by ViacomCBS.

Bellator Rankings (May 17)

Men's pound-for-pound

Fighter Record 1. Patricio Pitbull 33-5 2. Vadim Nemkov 15-2 3. Gegard Mousasi 49-7-2 4. AJ McKee 18-1 5. Ryan Bader 30-7 6. Yaroslav Amosov 26-0 7. Corey Anderson 16-5 8. Sergio Pettis 22-5 9. Raufeon Stots (up one) 18-1 10. Logan Storley (NR) 14-1

Women's pound-for-pound



Fighter Record 1. Cris Cyborg 26-2 2. Liz Carmouche 17-7 3. Juliana Velasquez 12-1 4. Arlene Blencowe (up one) 15-9 5. Cat Zingano (up one) 12-4 6. Denise Kielholtz (down two) 6-4 7. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane 11-2 8. Kana Watanabe 10-1-1 9. Sinead Kavanagh 8-5 10. Leslie Smith 12-9-1

Other notable results