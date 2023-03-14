Bellator MMA continues through spring with a solid slate of upcoming events. The year started with Ryan Bader stopping Fedor Emelianenko to retain the heavyweight title and Yaroslav Amosov outpointing Logan Storley to retain the welterweight crown. Most recently, Usman Nurmagomedov sent Benson Henderson into retirement and reclaimed his lightweight championship.

Big boys collide in the main event of Bellator 293 on Friday, March 31 when Marcelo Golm and Daniel James fight. Golm is on a four-fight winning streak since exiting the UFC with two knockouts and two submissions. James also enters with four consecutive victories, most recently knocking out Tyrell Fortune. The co-main event features Cat Zingano vs. Leah McCourt, two of the top four women's featherweights according to Bellator.

Then the promotion heads out to Hawaii for a pair of events on the big island. First, Liz Carmouche defends the women's flyweight crown against DeAnna Bennet on April 21. Then, the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix wraps up when interim champ Raufeon Stots takes on Patchy Mix on April 22.

Upcoming Bellator MMA schedule