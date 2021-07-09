Combate Global makes the move to Paramount+ on Friday night with an event anchored by a women's strawweight clash between Caroline Gallardo and Isis Verbeek. The action goes down from Univision Studios in Miami beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

"We have an awesome lineup of fights, and are excited to launch on Paramount+ and be able to show this new audience why MMA stands for Much More Action in Combate Global," said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren of the promotion's debut on the streaming service.

Gallardo vs. Verbeek got the bump to the main event slot after the planned bout between Bruno Cannetti and Jean Marc Howell was postponed when Cannetti's native Argentina imposed COVID-related travel restrictions.

Gallardo, a native of Chile, has won three of her last four pro fights and scored a decision win in her most recent outing in November 2019. Verbeek, meanwhile, has just three pro fights on her resume with two straight wins. She scored a second-round submission in her most recent trip to the cage in April.

Read on for everything you need to know before the action goes down from Miami.

Combate Global 12 viewing information

Date: July 9 | Start time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Univision Studios -- Miami, Florida

Stream: Paramount+

Combate Global 12 fight card