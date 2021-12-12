Combate Global is the premier destination for country vs. country competition, and on Sunday it will present its fourth annual Copa Combate tournament with $100,000 on the line. Eight bantamweight fighters from eight countries will compete in a one-night, winner-take-all competition in which the quarterfinals and semifinals are both one-round bouts and the championship fight is a three-round battle. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

Among the eight fighters competing for the six-figure cash prize will be Irish/South African fighter Frans Mlambo, who will take on Peruvian veteran Jose Zarauz in the first quarterfinal fight. In a quarterfinal match on the opposite side of the 2021 Copa Combate bracket, Mexican fighter Carlos Briseno will take on Chilean fighter Cristian Barraza, who will be making his fourth appearance with the company this year. The Copa Combate tournament coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Copa Combate in Miami

Date: Sunday, Dec. 12

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning in to Sunday's tournament, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,200 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, Gombas has shown a 10 percent return on investment for his followers. In 2020, $100 bettors who tailed his picks were up $9,200.

For Sunday's Copa Combate 2021 tournament, Gombas is picking Leo Muniz to beat Pierre Daguzan in one of the quarterfinal matchups. Muniz is representing the United States and will be making his third appearance with Combate Global after a nearly six-year hiatus from mixed martial arts.

Muniz defeated Hector Fajardo by unanimous decision in May and August and, at 31, he still has time to jumpstart his career with a win in this tournament. He's a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but he still likes to stand and strike, so he's dangerous no matter how the fight plays out.

"Muniz trains with high-level guys and has a very well-rounded game. Daguzan is the oldest fighter in the competition, but doesn't have a lot of pro experience. I see Muniz controlling this one from start to finish," Gombas told SportsLine.

Copa Combate quarterfinal matchups

Frans Mlambo (10-5) vs. Jose Zarauz (22-8-1)

Carlos Briseno (13-2) vs. Cristian Barraza (7-3)

Pierre Daguzan (6-5) vs. Leo Muniz (6-1)

Luciano Ramos (8-6) vs. Kevin Cordero (12-2)

