Maximiliano Gonzalez was awarded "Comeback of the Year" by Combate Global for his rear-naked choke win over Bryce Gamboa on Oct. 22. Now, Gonzalez will get a shot to headline the May 13 Combate Global fight card against Axel Osuna. Both fighters are 3-1 in their careers, but Osuna is coming off his first loss to Junior Cortez. They're also both 25 years of age, so a main event win could help set the rest of their career in motion. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The co-main event will be a women's strawweight battle between Caroline Gallardo (6-4) and Stephanie Page (6-3). The main Combate Global card will also feature 2021 "Debut of the Year" award winner Patrick "The Leech" Lehane (4-1) of Cork, Ireland against Gabriel Morales (3-2) of Deerfield Beach, Fla. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Friday, May 13

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for May 13 fight card

Before tuning in to Friday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Friday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Osuna to defeat Gonzalez in the main event. This will be Osuna's fourth fight with Combate, but after breezing through his first three opponents with armbar victories, he lost a decision to Junior Cortez last June.

Gonzalez is also a grappler who has finished two of his three victories with chokes and could be extremely confident after earning special recognition for his win over Gamboa. However, Gombas believes that Osuna is the more experienced on the ground and ultimately give him the edge.

"Both combatants have primarily won their fights by submission, and I don't expect that to change," Gombas told SportsLine. "It will be interesting to see who initiates the grappling, but I think Osuna is the more evolved grappler, at least positionally. I favor him to get the win."

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

May 13 Combate Global fight card