Combate Global bantamweight champion David Martinez was supposed to take on No. 1 contender Frans Mlambo for the title this weekend but an injury for Mlambo has forced a change to the main event. Now it will be Arturo Vergara taking on Martinez to headline a five-fight card scheduled for Sunday, May 29. Martinez is 6-1 in his career, while Vergara is 2-0. You can stream the action live on Paramount+.

The televised portion of Sunday's card will also include a featherweight battle between Chris Boasso (3-2) and Tino Gilaranz (4-2) and a 110-pound catchweight bout between Marina Sanchez (0-0) and Jade Jorand (0-2). It should be another intense night of action in La Jaula. The Combate Global fight card begins at 11 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Date: Sunday, May 29

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning in to Sunday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

For Sunday's Combate Global fight card, Gombas is picking Martinez to win the main event over Vergara. With Mlambo suffering his injury late in the training process, Vergara stepped in at the last minute and hasn't had a lot of time to prep for the best Combate Global has to offer in the bantamweight division.

"David Martinez is 6-1 in his MMA career. His only loss was a split decision in the Combate cage. Arturo Vergara is only 2-0 in MMA, but he has experience in kickboxing. Vergara should have the advantage on the feet," Gombas told SportsLine. "It would benefit Martinez to mix in the grappling and really make this an MMA fight, rather than a kickboxing match. If he does, I think he wins."

May 29 Combate Global fight card