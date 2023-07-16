The Combate Global schedule will feature a USA vs. Mexico showdown on Sunday on Paramount+ with five fights from Miami. Justin Vazquez (10-2) will face Roberto Romero (6-2-1) in the featherweight main event. This fight was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to visa issues for Romero. The 23-year-old has gone unbeaten in six straight fights, producing first-round knockouts in three of them. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for one week when you sign up here.

Another featured matchup on the July 16 Combate Global card is a bantamweight bout between Ismael Zamora (6-2) and Adam Ortiz (5-0). Zamora has won five of his six fights via TKO or submission, while Ortiz is unbeaten since making his professional debut in 2022. The Combate Global fight card begins at 10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of Combate and much more.

How to watch Combate Global

Date: Sunday, July 16

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Top Combate Global picks for July 16 fight card

Before tuning in to Sunday's Combate Global fight card, you need to see the picks from SportsLine MMA insider Daniel Vithlani. The accomplished Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than 62 units in 2022.

This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays.

For Sunday's card, Vithlani is picking Ismael Zamora over Adam Ortiz in a bantamweight bout. Zamora is a fast-paced striker who has seen five of his six professional wins come by (T)KO or submission. He is facing an unproven foe in Ortiz, who just made his professional debut last year.

Ortiz has earned a pair of first-round submissions this year, but he is taking a step up in competition on Sunday. Zamora has won most of his fights by stoppage or submission as well and has an experience edge in this matchup. He also has better jiu jitsu than Ortiz.

"Ortiz has knockout power, but I believe Zamora is the more polished fighter and will pick up the win," Vithlani told SportsLine.

How to watch Combate Global in Miami

Now that you know who to pick, get ready to watch Combate Global.

July 16 Combate Global fight card

