Conor McGregor commends Khabib Nurmagomedov on UFC 229 win, angles for rematch

Conor McGregor isn't exactly a soft-spoken guy, but he kept his comments to a minimum after Saturday night's loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. After being choked out by Nurmagomedov in the fourth round at UFC 229, McGregor took to social media to deliver a couple of brief statements.

The first came via Twitter, and it involved him already campaigning for a rematch against the undefeated Nurmagomedov. In the early hours of Sunday morning following the loss, McGregor gave credit to Khabib, posting, "Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch."

Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 7, 2018

If that didn't make it clear that McGregor feels he has unfinished business, he also had a message for Instagram. It simply read, "I'll be back."

Saturday's loss was McGregor's first fight in the UFC Octagon since November 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight belt. If there was any question about whether or not he was considering walking away after UFC 229, his post-fight statements should help clear that up.

As for Nurmagomedov, he now moves to 27-0 overall and holds on to the UFC lightweight title. We'll have to wait and see who his next challenger is, but it would appear that a rematch with McGregor could in the cards down the road -- assuming no major punishment is handed down to the lightweight champ for the embarrassing post-fight-melee that took place immediately following the event.