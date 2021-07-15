Conor McGregor is recovering from surgery to repair his fractured left tibia, but doing so while giving more information and details about the injury.

The former two-division UFC champion posted a lengthy video on Instagram on Thursday detailing his recovery efforts as well as how he felt the fight was going prior to the injury. In doing so, McGregor revealed that he had suffered injuries during training camp.

"I was injured going into the fight. People are asking me, 'When was the leg broke? At what point did the leg break?' Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew, I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage," McGregor said.

"There was debate about pulling the thing out because I was sparring without shin pads and I would kick the knee a few times. So I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle and then I have trouble with the ankle anyway throughout the years of f---ing fighting all the time. And I also was rapping me ankle every training session."

McGregor noted, however, that he would not have undergone surgery to repair these issues unless something catastrophic -- like his leg and ankle completely giving out in the TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 -- happened.

"I needed to get treatment on my leg," McGregor said. "I needed to get treatment on the ankle and I needed to get treatment on my shin bone and I would have never committed to going under the knife unless something like this has happened. So something like this has happened, I'm going in and getting exactly what I needed and what I needed was a titanium shin bone. So now I've got a titanium rod down the knee, from the knee to me ankle and the doctor said it's unbreakable."

It's unclear how long McGregor will be out as the Irishman noted previously that he'll be on crutches for six weeks before beginning his rehab. UFC president Dana White told TMZ on Wednesday that he expects McGregor to be back in a year.