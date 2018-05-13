Corner of Raquel Pennington refuses to listen as she asks out of UFC 224 main event
Pennington was battered and bloodied after the fourth round against Amanda Nunes
Title challenger Raquel Pennington gave just about everything she had at UFC 224 against champion Amanda Nunes over four grueling rounds of action. But after the horn sounded at the end of the first 20 minutes of the fight, Pennington went to her corner feeling like she was done with the fight and unwilling to continue.
The only problem is her corner did not want to hear it.
Pennington told the members of her team she was "done." They did not listen.
"I'm done, I want to be done," Pennington said.
"No, no, no, no, no, no," her coach replied. "C'mon girl. I know it hurts, I know. Let's power through this, alright. Change your mindset. Throw her everything we got. We'll recover later."
Pennington went on to be stopped by Nunes in the fifth round after a knee to the nose left her in a bloody soup. She was seen holding back tears as doctors inspected her injuries.
It's one thing to allow a fighter to continue after they ask to keeping going, but with solid technical advice on how to advance themselves in the fight. But to just think that she was only asking out because she was tired and felt beaten is wholly unprofessional and borderline dangerous. If it not for the fact that Nunes and Pennington are pretty close friends, Pennington could have been in harm's way even more than she already was.
Yes, championship fights are hard to come by, but Pennington was clearly down in every way imaginable after four rounds and would have needed a miracle to win.
Who knows when Pennington will fight again, but something needs to change within that team before she steps back into the Octagon.
