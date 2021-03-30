Marvin Vettori needs a new opponent. His scheduled foe for the upcoming UFC on ABC card, Darren Till, is no longer available to fight on April 10. Till suffered a broken collarbone during training for the bout and was forced to withdraw, the fighter announced on his Instagram on Tuesday.

Vettori is coming off the biggest win of his young career when he scored a decision over Jack Hermansson in December in a bout that many considered among the best of 2020. He's riding a four-fight win streak since dropping a split decision to now champ Israel Adesanya in 2018.

Among those interested in stepping in to face Vettori is Kevin Holland. The brash fighter is coming off a loss to Derek Brunson earlier this month, but was scheduled to face Vettori twice in the last year. Holland claims he accepted an offer to step in for the main event already and was waiting to hear back from Vettori's side.

Till, meanwhile, hits another roadblock in his return. The former title challenger at 170 pounds has dropped three of his last four fights and has now had to withdraw from his second scheduled bout in the last six months with injuries.

"Every person who is around me or who has been around me knows I train on a daily basis with f---ed up knees, lower back, shoulders, hands and the list goes on," Till wrote in an Instagram post. "Yesterday while drilling I fell and straight away I knew I'd broken something. To say I'm f---ing destroyed by it is an understatement."