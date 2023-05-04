The Bellator women's featherweight champion is not going anywhere. Bellator announced on Thursday afternoon that Cris Cyborg had signed a new exclusive, multi-fight contract.

Cyborg won the featherweight title in her Bellator debut, scoring a fourth-round TKO against Julia Budd. The win was historic as it added the Bellator title to a resume that also includes world championships in Strikeforce, Invicta and UFC.

Since winning the title, Cyborg has made four consecutive defenses of her belt, defeating Leslie Smith, Sinead Kavanagh and Arlene Blencowe twice.

"After receiving multiple offers from several promotions I'm very happy that I was able to come to terms with Bellator and remain the face of their women's featherweight division," Cyborg said in a Bellator MMA press release. "Scott Coker is a promoter that I've worked with and respected for many years. He's done so much to further women's MMA and give us a platform to showcase our skills. When making this decision, it was important to me that I was signing with the organization that I felt had the biggest names and the top talent at 145 pounds for me to challenge myself against. There is no question that all the top female featherweights are signed with Bellator and I can't wait to get back in there and defend my belt."

Cyborg lost her first professional bout before winning 20 consecutive fights, becoming one of the sport's biggest female stars. She suffered a loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2018, losing the UFC featherweight title which she'd successfully defended twice previously. She has won six consecutive fights since that defeat.

Cyborg now holds a pro record of 26-2 with 21 wins by stoppage.