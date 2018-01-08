Francis Ngannou: Stipe Miocic only champ because 'the real champ wasn't there'

It's hard to overlook just how quickly UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou's meteoric rise from unknown to UFC title challenger has been over the last two years.

The hard-hitting native of Cameroon will enter the Octagon in Boston on Jan. 20 as arguably the scariest man in the sport when he challenges heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in Boston. Ngannou (11-1) will also enter as the betting favorite, just one month removed from his chilling knockout of the year against Alistair Overeem.

The chiseled, 6-foot-5 Ngannou is so confident entering UFC 220 that he said Monday there is only one reason why Miocic (17-2) is still the champion.

"He's the champion for a reason: He's the champion because the real champ wasn't there," Ngannou told MMAjunkie.com. "Now the real champ is on the way, and [Miocic] is not going to be the champion as long."

Ngannou, who made his pro debut in 2013 while living in France, has finished all six of his UFC opponents over the past two years. Most of those victories have come by destructive knockout. While the amount of success Ngannou has achieved has come quickly, it hasn't surprised him.

"I always believed even before I started the sport in my life that I can do something really great," Ngannou said. :That's probably the reason that I started the sport, because I feel that when you feel something in you and something that you can't explain, you just have to do it to show people."

Despite how scary Ngannou has looked, he has yet to be truly tested on the ground or taken into deep waters (he has never fought past the second round). While his power has carried him this far, Ngannou is just as prepared to outwit Miocic in a chess match.

"Of course he's a good wrestler, but my little technique, plus my power, I can stop it anywhere I want, when I want," Ngannou said. "Every single thing that he will try, I will stop it. I will put my trap everywhere, so he might bring himself in the trap, and I will just close the trap."

Miocic, 35, has knocked out his last five opponents and can set a UFC heavyweight record with his third title defense. Boasting a quiet confidence, Miocic said Monday he has no issue with those labeling Ngannou the favorite.

"I'm comfortable with being the underdog," Miocic told The MMA Hour. "You see, every time I'm the underdog, I win, so I'm not worried about it."