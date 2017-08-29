In This Corner Podcast: Conor McGregor's UFC future, Ronda Rousey's WWE path
What lies ahead for UFC stars Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey? Careers outside the Octagon, perhaps
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal recap what went wrong from a technical standpoint for Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather and decide which opponent (and which sport) is most likely next for McGregor. The guys also react to Jon Jones' failed drug test, debate whether Brock Lesnar will ever return to UFC and ponder the likelihood of Ronda Rousey making a full-time move to WWE. Also, King Mo plays "What's it look like?" on Woodley-McGregor, Cormier-Gustafsson II and more.
