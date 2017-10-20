It is 'guaranteed' Conor McGregor will wrestle in the WWE, legend Jim Ross says

Conor McGregor has kept a relatively low profile -- well, as low as McGregor can keep his profile -- since this summer's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Maybe the UFC fighter is still busy counting the $30 million payday he took home in the loss to Mayweather, or maybe he's quietly plotting his next move.

It's long been speculated that McGregor would one day head over to WWE, and fuel was added to that fire this week. WWE announcer Jim Ross joined Colin Cowherd on Thursday and said, with conviction, that McGregor will "definitely" make his way to the world of pro wrestling at some point in the future.

Legendary wrestling announcer @JRsBBQ wholeheartedly believes Conor McGregor will earn a paycheck from Vince McMahon someday.



Here's a transcript of Ross' comments:

There's no way you can convince me will not earn a massive check from Vince McMahon some day in the future. It will not be a career deal, it will be a one-off special occasion, massive promotion. I would suggest maybe at a WrestleMania somewhere down the road. The attraction's there, the marketing's there, the money's there… why not make it happen? And so I think Conor is guaranteed for that, and I also think that Conor's not done in the octagon, either. I think that he's a competitor. He likes to prove he's the alpha male."

McGregor certainly does seem like a natural fit for the WWE. The Irishman has the loud personality, the bravado, charisma, the athleticism and, most importantly, he's the draw. Any WWE event he participates in instantly becomes a must-watch. It should come as no surprise that McGregor has already talked some trash in the WWE's direction.

I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2016

Also, it stands to reason that McGregor would be attracted to the big payday that the WWE could provide without the demanding training regimen and brutality that comes with a UFC fight. It just makes too much sense for both sides for it not to happen, so you can understand why Ross is so confident about it coming down the line.

The only question that really remains at this point is ... when?