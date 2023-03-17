Jeff Molina is speaking out after a private, intimate video of him was leaked online on Thursday. Molina came out on Friday as the first openly bisexual male fighter on the roster.

Molina, 25, released a statement on Friday in response to the leaked video. Molina, who has staunchly advocated and stood up for LGBTQIA+ in the past, was disappointed that he was stripped of the ability to tell his own story. Molina did not intend to disclose his sexuality at this point in his career because of expected negative feedback.

"Welp... this f---ing sucks," Molina wrote. "Not the way I wanted to do this, but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me. I've tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I've dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

"I'm a pretty masculine dude and that bro-y banter and sus[pect] sense of humor has always been how I am. [The] thought of my buddies, teammates and people I look up to looking at me different, let alone treating me different, for something I can't control was something I couldn't fathom. In a sport like this, where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are, I didn't see myself doing this during this part of my career. I wanted to be known for my skills and what I've dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the 'bi UFC fighter' that I'm sure would just be translated to 'gay UFC fighter.'

Molina closed his statement by shunning the person who leaked the video and thanking those who continue to support him.

"To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this, I hope it was worth it," Molina wrote. "At the end of the day, I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I'm getting hated [and] shitted on, I'm getting an equal amount of support and it means a f--- ton."

Molina is currently facing a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his alleged role in a betting scheme involving his coach James Krause. The allegations stem from suspicious wagering activity in a UFC fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in November.