Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko set for flyweight title fight at UFC 231
Two of the top women's fighters in the world will square off in Toronto this winter
Valentina Shevchenko has seen her wish granted. The former UFC bantamweight title contender will get her title shot at 125 pounds after all when she faces former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in Toronto, according to UFC president Dana White.
Shevchenko (15-3) was expected to challenge for the flyweight title at UFC 228 in Dallas earlier this month, but when champion Nicco Montano was forced to withdraw as a precaution to illness, UFC had to cancel Shevchenko's scheduled bout. UFC decided to strip Montano of her title shortly thereafter, leaving the belt vacant.
Jedrzejczyk (15-2) has said in the past that she wanted to move up to 125 pounds later in her career and discussed earlier this week making this fight happen soon. She has yet to compete in the division and is coming off a resounding decision victory over Tecia Torres in July.
Shevchenko handily beat Priscila Cachoeira in her UFC flyweight debut in February.
UFC 231 is expected to be headlined by featherweight champion Max Holloway facing off against Brian Ortega on Dec. 8 after their original bout was rescheduled this July because Holloway suffered concussion-like symptoms.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
-
McGregor signs eight-fight deal with UFC
McGregor will fight inside the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years on Oct. 6
-
McGregor, Khabib meet for first time
The pair of top lightweights had plenty to say on Thursday at Radio City Music Hall
-
Jon Jones eligible to return in October
Jones will likely return to the Octagon before the year comes to a close
-
UFC 229 press conference odds released
Prop bets have been released for one of the most anticipated pressers in UFC history
-
UFC 229 fight card, rumors, date
All the info you need for the UFC 229 card coming up in Las Vegas
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018