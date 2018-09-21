Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko set for flyweight title fight at UFC 231

Valentina Shevchenko has seen her wish granted. The former UFC bantamweight title contender will get her title shot at 125 pounds after all when she faces former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 in Toronto, according to UFC president Dana White.

Shevchenko (15-3) was expected to challenge for the flyweight title at UFC 228 in Dallas earlier this month, but when champion Nicco Montano was forced to withdraw as a precaution to illness, UFC had to cancel Shevchenko's scheduled bout. UFC decided to strip Montano of her title shortly thereafter, leaving the belt vacant.

Jedrzejczyk (15-2) has said in the past that she wanted to move up to 125 pounds later in her career and discussed earlier this week making this fight happen soon. She has yet to compete in the division and is coming off a resounding decision victory over Tecia Torres in July.

Shevchenko handily beat Priscila Cachoeira in her UFC flyweight debut in February.

UFC 231 is expected to be headlined by featherweight champion Max Holloway facing off against Brian Ortega on Dec. 8 after their original bout was rescheduled this July because Holloway suffered concussion-like symptoms.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.