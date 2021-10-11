After more than two years of anticipation, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards will take their issues from backstage to the Octagon. As first reported by Ariel Helwani, Masvidal and Edwards are close to finalizing a deal to meet on the main card of UFC 269 on Dec. 11.

Masvidal and Edwards famously engaged in a brief backstage brawl in March 2019. After a UFC Fight Night event where both men picked up wins, Edwards interrupted a Masvidal interview, leading Masvidal to approach Edwards. Masvidal walked to Edwards with his hands behind his back before unleashing a brief flurry of punches before the two men were separated. Masvidal turned the scuffle into an iconic moment when he dropped the meme-worthy line that he'd served Edwards "a three-piece and a soda."

Masvidal defeated Darren Till on that night, the first win on a three-fight run that would land Masvidal in a pair of fights with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal dropped the first fight to Usman by decision, taking the fight on short notice at UFC 251. He was then knocked out by Usman in their UFC 261 rematch. Those two losses came in Masvidal's two most recent trips to the Octagon.

Masvidal appeared to confirm the fight on Twitter.

Edwards is riding a nine-fight winning streak, dating back to a December 2015 loss to Usman. He has long been considered a potential title challenger but has been set back by injuries and fight cancellations, as well as difficulties finding willing and appropriately-ranked opponents.

In Masvidal, Edwards gets not only the opportunity to get revenge for the backstage incident but also pick up a win over one of the biggest names in the 170-pound division, if not the sport.

UFC 269 is expected to take place in Las Vegas with Charles Oliveira defending the lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier in the main event.