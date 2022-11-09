Cain Velasquez has been granted bail by a Santa Clara County judge. Judge Arthur Bocanegra approved the motion by Velasquez's attorneys on Tuesday. Velasquez had two previous requests denied by the court.

Conditions for Velasquez's release include $1 million bail, home detention with GPS monitoring, outpatient treatment for traumatic brain injuries, consuneling and a protective order to stay at least 300 yards away from alleged victims Harry Goularte, Patricia Goularte, and Paul Bender.

"Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that finally a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte, primarily, Patricia Goularte or Paul Bender or the public," Judge Bocanegra said.

"But if you are as devoted as a husband and father, I have to believe and I'm confident he will not jeopardize anything that would take away from your son, your daughter or your family. I hope you don't prove me wrong."

Velasquez was formally charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder -- plus nine other charges pertaining to assault and use of a weapon -- on March 2. Velasquez allegedly rammed a vehicle and shot into it on Feb. 28 in California. The vehicle reportedly sheltered Harry Goularte Jr. Goularte was out on bail amid accusations that he molested a close relative of Velasquez. An unintended target, Goularte's stepfather, was allegedly hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A trial date has yet to be set.