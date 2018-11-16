Nick Diaz to make UFC return after four-year absence against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235

Nick Diaz is set to make his return to the UFC following a four-year absence, according to UFC president Dana White. While the contracts have yet to be finalized, it was announced that Diaz will oppose Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout at UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this March.

Diaz hasn't fought in the UFC since January 2015, when he lost via decision to Anderson Silva in the main event at UFC 183. Silva's win in that event was later changed to a No Contest after both fighters failed their drug tests. Diaz hasn't won a UFC bout since October 2011, when he defeated BJ Penn in the main event at UFC 137.

Breaking: The UFC is close to finalizing Nick Diaz's return to the Octagon, per Dana White. The fight is Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas. Diaz's first appearance in more than four years. Story coming soon to @ESPN. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 15, 2018

The 35-year-old Diaz, who is the older brother of fellow fighter Nate Diaz, has a shaky history with the UFC and it was unknown if he would ever make a return to the sport. He's been suspended multiple times by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing, as well as missing, required drug tests over the years.

Diaz was also arrested and charged with two counts of domestic battery earlier this year, but those charges were dismissed when a grand jury opted not to indict him.

As for the 34-year-old Masvidal, he hasn't fought since November (a decision loss to Stephen Thompson at UFC 217) due to injuries and other commitments.

No other fights are attached to UFC 235 as of right now. The event is scheduled for March 2, 2019.