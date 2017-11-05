Paige VanZant says her next fight will be for the UFC women's flyweight title
It was a very confusing report to say the least
UFC is getting ready to introduce the first ever women's flyweight title when they crown the champion of the latest season of "The Ultimate Fighter." It's not surprising given the explosion in popularity the sport has undergone in the last few years. The biggest surprise came with an announcement on Twitter Saturday night from strawweight Paige VanZant.
Her tweet was immediately disputed.
VanZant (7-3) is coming off a loss in her most recent fight when she lost via submission to Michelle Waterson in December 2016. She's battled with back injuries over the last few months and was hoping to fight either at the end of 2017 or early in 2018. But this is mind-boggling for a few reasons.
VanZant has traded wins and loses in her last four fights. Not only is she probably not deserving of a title fight, she's probably two or three fights away from getting that shot. If VanZant does get the title shot, it would be another shot at the already broken UFC rankings system.
