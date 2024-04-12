Perhaps the most anticipated event in the history of mixed martial arts takes place Saturday in Las Vegas as a jam-packed UFC 300 card unfolds. The main event will feature light heavyweight king Alex Pereira defending the title against Jamahal Hill. Their showdown is the last of three five-round fights to mark the historic UFC 300 fight card, one for the mythical BMF title and two UFC championship fights. The main UFC 300 card is set for 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena. Pereira has quickly emerged as one of the promotion's brightest stars by winning titles in two separate divisions within his first two years with the promotion. He makes his first defense of the light heavyweight belt against the dangerous Hill, who held the title before a knee injury caused him to vacate the belt. He returns to a title shot following a 16-month hiatus from the Octagon.

UFC 300 preview

For months on end, speculation surrounded which two combatants would form the final missing piece of the puzzle for the UFC's celebratory and historic 300th pay-per-view card. Luminaries such as former champions Ronda Rousey and Georges St. Pierre were among the names that surfaced, and those avenues were reportedly pursued to no avail. But in the end, the UFC 300 main event was left to a pair of dynamic strikers and explosive athletes whose matchup could anchor any of the promotion's 2024 pay-per-view events.

Pereira (9-2) has experienced one of the most rapid ascents in UFC history, going from a relative unknown prospect who was brought in to bolster competition in a stagnant division to a two-division champion celebrated for his highlight-reel knockouts and unwavering stoic demeanor outside of the cage.

The 36-year-old Brazilian made his UFC debut in November 2021 and became a champion for the second time in November 2023, winning the vacant light heavyweight belt with a stoppage of dangerous contender Jiri Prochazka.

Hill (12-1-1) made a somewhat similar acceleration from prospect to champion. He made his UFC debut as an undefeated prospect in January 2020 before becoming champion in January 2023, with just one setback to veteran Paul Craig amid a series of violent finishes against upper-tier competition.

Although Hill is relatively unpopular with fans because of his relentlessly dour disposition and prickly interactions with MMA media, the 32-year-old Chicago native's accomplishments are indisputable, and he is destined to gain massive fan favor should he win Saturday's main event in impressive fashion. See all of Marley's UFC 300 picks at SportsLine.

Top UFC 300 predictions

We'll reveal one of Marley's UFC 300 selections here: He is going with Deiveson Figueiredo (-325) to get the nod against Cody Garbandt (+250) in a bantamweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Figueiredo (22-3-1) is the former bantamweight champion known for his nonstop pace and sinister disposition in the cage. He moved up to bantamweight last year and won his debut with a decision against veteran contender Rob Font in December.

Garbrandt (14-5) became an undefeated champion in December 2016 before facing a series of setbacks that led to a stretch in which he lost five of six. However, he has sought to rebuild his career and comes into Saturday on a two-fight winning streak.

UFC 300 odds, fight card

Alex Pereira (-125) vs. Jamahal Hill (+105)

Zhang Weili (-480) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+360)

Max Holloway (+170) vs. Justin Gaethje (-250)

Charles Oliveira (+185) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225)

Bo Nickal (-2100) vs. Cody Brundage (+1100)

Jiri Prochazka (+100) vs. Aleksander Rakic (-120)

Aljamain Sterling (-170) vs. Calvin Kattar (+130)

Kayla Harrison (-500) vs. Holly Holm (+325)

Sodiq Yusuff (+110) vs. Diego Lopes (-135)

Jalin Turner (-250) vs. Renato Moicano (+190)

Jessica Andrade (-135) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+105)

Jim Miller (+170) vs. Bobby Green (-230)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-325) vs. Cody Garbandt (+250)