Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne announced on their YouTube channel that they are expecting their first child together. The former UFC star and WWE wrestler said in the video that she is four months along and has been pregnant since January.

Rousey and Browne did not announce the gender, but said the reveal will be coming. Rousey said she is due on Sept. 22, 2021.

She opened the video saying, "How do I put this? Pow! Four months pregnant," revealing her baby bump and saying she could no longer hide it.

The 34-year-old says she will share more of the journey later, but did share some of the journey so far. She went through the day they found out they were expecting as well as sonograms and finding out the gender, thought that is not public yet,

She ended the video saying, "Thank you everybody for the well wishes and the positivity to get us to this point. Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon."

Rousey left the WWE in April of 2019 to start a family.

"What am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f---ing ungrateful fans that don't even appreciate me?" she said at the time.