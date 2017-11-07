UFC 2017 fight schedule: Holloway-Edgar, Lawler-dos Anjos headline upcoming cards
With the year wrapping up, UFC is looking to put out its best fights yet
Fresh off the success of perhaps its best event ever, UFC is set to wrap up 2017 with a bang. Thanks in part to three titles changing hands at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden in November, the company is riding high into the final two months of the year and the schedule is set up to make it even better with two more PPVs still to come.
One is headlined by what could be one of the best fights of the year when featherweight champ Max Holloway squares off with former champ Frankie Edgar from Detroit on Dec. 2. Also on that card will be a heavyweight slobberknocker between Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeem.
Then, on Dec. 30, Dominick Cruz squares off with Jimmie Rivera and Khabib Nurmagomedov faces off against Edson Barboza, and that's before the main event has even been announced.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
UFC Fight Schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|Nov. 11
|Norfolk, Virginia
|UFC Fight Night Virginia
|Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis
|FS1
|Nov. 18
|Sydney, Australia
|UFC Fight Night Australia
|Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura
|FS1
|Nov. 25
|Shanghai, China
|UFC Fight Night China
|Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Fight Pass
|Dec. 2
|Detroit, Michigan
|UFC 218
|Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie Edgar
|PPV
|Dec. 9
|Fresno, California
|UFC Fight Night California
|Cub Swanson vs Brian Ortega
|FS1
|Dec. 16
|Winnipeg, Canada
|UFC Fight Night Canada
|Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos
|Fox
|Dec. 30
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 219
|TBD
|PPV
